Amber Alert issued for 14-day-old infant abducted in Vallejo

By Jose Fabian

/ CBS San Francisco

An Amber Alert was issued Saturday morning for a 14-day-old infant taken from Vallejo on Thursday, the California Highway Patrol said.

Braxton, the missing infant, was abducted around 3 a.m. on Thursday. According to the CHP, Braxton was allegedly taken by Valerie Manning. 

Manning is described as a white woman, 5 feet, 7 inches tall and weighing 175 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. 

She was last seen in a 1991 black Isuzu Amigo, with California license plate 2ZRD090, near Sacramento and Frisbie streets.

According to Vallejo police, Manning is Braxton's mother. And officers were contacted by Solano County Child Protective Services for help finding the infant.

