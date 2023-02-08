Alleged San Francisco synagogue shooter facing hate crime charges

SAN FRANCISCO -- The alleged shooter who stormed into a San Francisco synagogue and fired off rounds of blanks from a replica gun, disrupting a prayer service, was charged Wednesday with several counts including hate crimes.

San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins said 51-year-old Dmitri Valerie Mishin -- who was arrested last Friday night -- has been charged with two felony counts of making threats obstructing exercise of religion, one count of misdemeanor disturbing a religious meeting and five counts of misdemeanor brandishing a replica firearm.

Additionally, prosecutors are alleging that the felony threats obstructing the exercise of religion were hate crimes.

"This is another deplorable example where our Jewish community has been targeted for who they are and what they believe," Jenkins said. "There is no doubt that antisemitism is real and we must stand with our Jewish community against it. My office will make clear that there is zero tolerance for hate in San Francisco and there will be no safe haven for those who perpetrate these crimes."

Mishin was arrested following an investigation into two Richmond District incidents – a shooting on February 1, 2023, at a synagogue located on the 2600 block of Balboa Street and a January 31, 2023 incident at a theater located on the 3600 block of Balboa Street.

Mishin has been in custody since his arrest. Jenkins said prosecutors will also seek pre-trial detention in this case because of the public safety risk he poses.

Mishin faces more than 10 years in state prison if convicted of all charges and the hate crime allegations are found to be true.

Although, charges have been filed, this remains an active investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the San Francisco Police Department Tip Line at 1-415-575-4444 or Text a Tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD. You may remain anonymous.