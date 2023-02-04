Suspect arrested in San Francisco Synagogue shooting

SAN FRANCISCO -- A man suspected of branding a firearm, shouting threats and firing a round of blanks inside a San Francisco synagogue was arrested without incident on Friday night.

The Schneerson Center, a synagogue in San Francisco predominantly attended by Russian-speaking Jews, was shaken Wednesday night when a man entered the building and fired several rounds, believed to be blanks, into the air. No one was injured but the incident has left the congregation disturbed.

Investigators believe the same suspect entered a theater located on the 3600 block of Balboa St. on Tuesday night and brandished a handgun. The subject fled the scene on foot on Balboa St. There was no report of injury or property damage.

While not releasing the suspect's name, police said he had been booked into San Francisco County Jail on the charges of disturbing any religious assembly, brandishing an imitation firearm, and causing another to refrain from engaging in a religious service.

Through the course of the investigation, detectives identified the male subject. On Friday at approximately 5:00 p.m. officers located him in the Richmond District and he was detained.

Investigators developed probable cause to obtain a search warrant and searched the suspect's residence. The search revealed evidence which was seized.

Junior rabbi Alon Chanukov, who is also the vice president of the center, says he believes the attack was targeted. He explained that the man spoke Russian and was seen as a friendly visitor, which is why the congregants did not initially react to the gunfire.

"This person was seen as a friendly person, as a person who is probably just a Russian Jew who walked in off the street," Chanukov said.

No one was hurt during the attack.

Chanukov shared surveillance footage which showed a man entering the synagogue, speaking briefly to the people inside then brandishing a pistol. Chanukov said the suspect was talking about the Mossad and firing into the air before leaving the room.

"You don't take a gun, make sure to have bullets that are blanks, go to a Russian-speaking synagogue during a celebration weekly class, on a Wednesday and shoot it up and say something about Mossad just by coincidence," Chanukov said. The Mossad is Israel's national intelligence agency.

While an arrest has been made, this remains an active investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the SFPD 24-hour Tip Line at 1-415-575-4444 or Text a Tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD. You may remain anonymous.