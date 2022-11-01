Alleged hitman-for-hire charged with murder of Oakland dentist

OAKLAND (KPIX) -- The suspected hitman in the alleged murder-for-hire of an Oakland dentist has been formally charged with murder and conspiring to kill for cash.

Alleged hitman, 33-year-old Hasheem Bason appeared court on Tuesday.

He is being held without bail in the August murder of Dr. Lili Xu in Oakland's Little Saigon

neighborhood.

Xu's boyfriend, Nelson Chia killed himself last week after being taken into custody.

Investigators say he plotted to kill Xu and live off her estate, estimated to be worth at least $12 million.