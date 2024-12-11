Alleged drunk driver plows into Pittsburg fatal crash scene

A driver died in a fiery collision Monday evening when their vehicle struck a power pole and a fire hydrant in Pittsburg, with a suspected DUI driver plowing into the scene hours later.

A few hours later, a suspected drunk driver plowed through the crash scene and struck three police vehicles.

According to a news release posted on the Pittsburg Police Department Facebook page, at approximately 6:55 p.m. Monday, Pittsburg police responded to a solo vehicle crash in the 1400 block of East Leland Road.

Pittsburg fatal crash scene Pittsburg Police Department

Police said the vehicle struck a power pole and a fire hydrant, causing a fire that engulfed the car in flames and resulted in a power outage in the area. Both eastbound and westbound lanes of East Leland Road were closed, and barricades along with highly visible patrol cars were placed to block the scene.

At about 10:10 p.m., an unrelated black Ford Explorer traveling east on East Leland Road crashed through the barricades and struck three police vehicles.

The Explorer's driver was treated by medical personnel and later arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence. The California Highway Patrol responded to investigate this secondary collision.

Anyone with information regarding either incident can contact Pittsburg police at (925) 646-2441 or Traffic Officer Barkley at (925) 252-4005.