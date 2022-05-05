'Just want my baby back'; Parents of missing Alexis Gabe turn to psychics for hope

OAKLEY (CBS SF) -- The parents of an Oakley woman missing since January believe their daughter, Alexis Gabe, is still alive and they need the public's help to bring her home.

Gwyn and Rowena Gabe feel they're just one solid lead away from reuniting with their daughter, but with each passing day, the emotions have grown stronger. It's been an excruciatingly difficult three months since Alexis disappeared after visiting her ex-boyfriend on January 26th.

Oakley police say they have exhausted every lead and recently released surveillance video of a man who they believe abandoned Gabe's car, hoping for more clues. A $10,000 reward has been offered for any information on this case.

"(I) Just want my baby back," Rowena emotionally told KPIX, fighting back tears.

"We strongly believe our daughter is still alive," Gwyn added.

The couple has not given up hope that they will be reunited with their daughter soon.

"We're parents," Gwyn said. "Every parent, especially the mom have a connection to their child. We know if something is wrong with your child, if something bad has happened to your child. We would feel that, we haven't. We are not having that feeling that something bad happened to her."

Another reason, the Gabes have been consulting with six psychics from around the world, all telling them their daughter is alive and even providing similar details to where the 24-year-old is being held.

"They're the ones giving us hope," Gwyn said. "All of them said that she's alive. She's being held captive somewhere."

Countless searches in and around Oakley and even in Pioneer, Calif., have not turned up any clues to her disappearance.

While leads are pouring in again since Oakley police announced the reward, the Gabe family is praying for that one lead to bring Alexis home.

"We're just pleading to the public," Gwyn said. "If you have any information, please call the tip line. We want our daughter back. Someone knows. Someone definitely knows something."

Oakley police have warned the family to not rely heavily on information provided by psychics. Investigators plan to comb through the town of Pioneer this weekend.

If you have any information on this case, you're asked to call the Tip Line at 925-625-7009 or email Alexistips@ci.Oakley.ca.us