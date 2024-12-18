Alameda's "Christmas Tree Lane" lights up for 86th year

For the 86th year, residents along a stretch of Thompson Avenue in Alameda have pulled out all the stops during the holidays, transforming their street into what is dubbed "Christmas Tree Lane."

"It's equal parts excitement and dread, but mostly excitement," said longtime resident Derick Daily, as he was preparing the lights on his home.

When Daily bought his home on the street 18 years ago, the real estate agent gave him a heads up: this was no ordinary street.

Moving into a new neighborhood often entails rules like mowing the lawn, taking the trash cans in, and not make too much noise. On Thompson Avenue, there's one rule one definitely can't ignore: deck the halls, the roof, the yard, in fact, the entire street.

"She said, 'You do know that this is part of the historic Christmas Tree Lane,' and so we weren't sure exactly what it entailed," he recalled.

What it entailed is an 86-year-old tradition that turns this quiet block into one of the country's brightest holiday destinations — a tradition he now shares with his two boys, Leo and Finn.

"A lot of parts about being a parent have everything to do with trying to give your kids maybe an experience that you didn't have," Daily said.

While decorating isn't contractually required, let's just say neighbors here go all out.

Stroll down the street after 5 p.m. and one will find everything from Minions to dinosaurs and a nod to a certain French city famous for its lights.

Steve Geahry is the street's unofficial mayor. His Nightmare Before Christmas-themed display is one of the lane's biggest showstoppers.

"I joke that sometimes living here it's a really quiet street 11 months of the year and one month of the year it's like living in Disneyland," he said.

And just like Disneyland it draws quite the crowd. Peter Weber and his family make it a point to come every year.

"No matter what bad is happening in the world this brings us joy and happiness," he said.

As for the Daily family, it's about more than just bright displays. It's about seeing the holidays in a whole new light.

"When you live on this block, you really feel like you're part of a community," Derick's wife, Jennifer, said.