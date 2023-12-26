Alameda Main Street Ferry Terminal to reopen Jan. 2

The Main Street Ferry Terminal in Alameda will reopen on Jan. 2, 2024 following more than two months of renovations.

Both the Oakland and Alameda route, and the Alameda Short Hop between Alameda and Oakland, will resume service, according to San Francisco Bay Ferry.

Trips on the South San Francisco ferry route will also resume operations at the Main Street Ferry Terminal.

The reopening of the terminal means that weekend trips on the Alameda Seaplane route will come to an end, as of Dec. 30.

The ferry terminal closed down in late October to undergo repair and replacement of its aging infrastructure to comply with with seismic safety requirements, according to the ferry service.

More information about the upcoming ferry schedule changes is available online.