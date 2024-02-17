Alameda County prosecutors charge 2 men with commercial burglary in Apple store lootings

Two men have been charged with looting iPhones and laptops worth $329,798 in repeated thefts from Apple stores in Berkeley and Emeryville, Alameda County prosecutors said Friday.

Tyler Anthony Mims, 23, and Undre Deshaun Railey, 28, are accused of hitting the stores seven times between Nov. 27 and Feb. 7, District Attorney Pamela Price said.

The two were arraigned Wednesday on multiple felony counts of commercial burglary, grand theft, and misdemeanor counts of organized retail theft in concert.

Court documents show a string of thefts including 43 iPhones and two laptops valued at $50,715 on Nov.27; 66 iPhones worth $61,561 on Dec. 7; 29 iPhones worth $26,523 on Dec. 31; 50 iPhones worth $48,124 on Jan. 17; 64 iPhones worth $61,445 on Jan. 23; 30 iPhones and a Macbook worth $32,200 on Jan. 30; and 50 iPhones worth $49,230 on Feb. 5.