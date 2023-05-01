Activists gather at San Francisco Walgreens where security guard fatally shot young person

SAN FRANCISCO – A group of community activists gathered in San Francisco Monday afternoon at the Market Street Walgreens where a security guard allegedly shot and killed a young person last week.

Police arrested the guard, 33-year-old Michael Earl-Wayne Anthony, following the shooting reported at 6:33 p.m. Thursday evening in the area of Market and Fourth streets.

SF Market Street Walgreens shooting CBS

Jail records show Anthony is being held on suspicion of a single count of murder. No bail amount is listed.

Police said the preliminary investigation determined that a theft allegedly occurred during the incident and that Anthony was working as a private security guard at the time.

The victim was identified by the city's Medical Examiner's Office as 24-year-old San Francisco resident Chynna Brown, but activists with the Young Women's Freedom Center referred to him as Banko Brown.

"We need this City to do better. San Francisco has to be safe for young Black people and trans youth who are experiencing poverty," YWFC Co-Executive Director Julia Arroyo said in a news release Monday.

According to the release, Brown had been struggling with housing instability for over a decade while working for the organization as a community organizer "tirelessly, making consistent calls for shelter and other basic needs."

"We are beyond devastated by Banko's passing. He was a smart and funny young man who, though shy, made friends easily. He was resilient and tenacious and loved by our whole community," Arroyo said. "We need immediate funding for community-based housing that responds to what young people want for themselves. Instead of terrorizing and killing youth, we need real investment into their safety."

YWFC and other community activists gathered outside of the Walgreens at 825 Market St. at 3 p.m. to demand justice for Brown.