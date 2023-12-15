Abuelitas showcase culinary skills in inaugural cooking competition in SF Mission District

SAN FRANCISCO -- In the heart of San Francisco's Mission District, grandmothers, or "abuelitas," gathered for an exciting culinary showdown in the first-ever Abuelita holiday cooking competition.

The event, held at La Placita on 24th and Capp St, attracted over 10 contestants, each eager to share their unique recipes with the world.

Among the competitors was Olivia Franco. Olivia, hailing from Jalisco - but with a culinary journey that spans various Mexican states - showcased her culinary prowess with a twist on a traditional dish.

"Here we have Chiles en Nogada. This dish is from Puebla. I am from Jalisco, but as I've had restaurants, I've embraced the cuisine from various states in Mexico, such as Michoacán-style enchiladas, morisqueta, and Jalisco's birria."

Olivia Franco shows off her dish in the Abuelita cookoff in San Francisco's Mission District on December 15, 2023. CBS

"I came up with this recipe because I knew that San Francisco has many people who are vegetarians, and traditional Chiles en Nogada usually contain meat. So, I created the vegetarian version of Chiles en Nogada," Olivia explained.

Hilda Girón, representing Guatemala, stood next to Olivia, ready to impress the judges with her family's cherished tamale recipe.

"This recipe comes from my mom's grandma, and I hope to pass it on to the next generation, teaching them how to make the same tamale," she said.

Organized by Calle 24 Latino Cultural District, the event aimed to not only preserve cultural traditions but also to promote, enhance, and educate.

"That's our mission...to not only keep our culture alive but promote it, enhance it, teach people and let them know that we are an integral part of San Francisco and not only do we exist in the Mission but we exist everywhere," said Susana Rojas, executive director of Calle 24.

Beyond the competition, the event brought the community together with a diverse array of dishes from various countries, including Colombian Buñuelos, plantain empanadas, and Puerto Rican coquito.

As anticipation built for the winner of the $1,000 prize, the event also shed light on vendors affected by the street vending ban, offering them an opportunity to benefit from this community gathering.

Hilda Girón summed up the sentiment, saying, "It's very beautiful because in Guatemala, this festive season is widely celebrated, and this tradition is very special to us. We strongly identify with a tamale."

The Abuelita holiday cooking competition not only celebrated culinary traditions, but also served as a testament to the rich cultural tapestry woven into the streets of the Mission istrict.