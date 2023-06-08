7-year-old boy flown to John Muir Hospital after possible rattlesnake bite

WALNUT CREEK -- A young boy who was hiking in Mount Diablo State Park with family Wednesday was rushed to John Muir Hospital in Walnut Creek after apparently being bitten by a rattlesnake, authorities said.

Officials with the state park said the 7-year-old boy was hiking with his family of five through Mitchell Canyon in Mt. Diablo State Park Wednesday afternoon when the incident occured.

"We have a juvenile who was out with his family, just a great time to be out in the park. They were walking through the grass and he felt something kind of hit his lower leg. Basically his mom was right behind him and she was able to take care of him and then brought him down into the parking lot," said Mt. Diablo State Park Ranger Cameron Morison.

The boy was flown by CHP helicopter to John Muir Hospital for treatment for what appeared to be a rattlesnake bite.

So far, there was no word on the boy's condition.

"As we know, there are a lot of rattlesnakes that live in this area, especially in this time of year and after all the rain we've had. The rattlesnakes are out in abundance," said Contra Costa Fire Battalion Chief Ross Macumber. "So anybody who is walking or hiking in this area really needs to be cautious. Don't step over logs, don't step over rocks. Always look in those places for potential rattlesnakes."