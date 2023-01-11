SFPD offers $50,000 reward in fatal shooting of Marina District visitor in June

SAN FRANCISCO -- The San Francisco Police Department has authorized a $50,000 reward for information leading to the identification, arrest and conviction of the suspect or suspects responsible for a fatal shooting last June.



Police this week issued a news release about the shooting death of Samuel St. Pierre, 32, on June 19, 2022, and released photographs of St. Pierre and a suspect vehicle in the case. Police believe St. Pierre was visiting the city at the time and did not know his killer.



Samuel St. Pierre, suspect vehicle San Francisco Police Department

Police said officers responded to a report of the shooting at 10:35 p.m. on June 19 in the city's Marina District, near the intersection of Alhambra and Scott streets. The suspect or suspects fled the scene in a gray 2014-2016 Jeep Grand Cherokee Limited SUV.



Upon arrival, officers found St. Pierre suffering from a gunshot wound and they provided aid until paramedics arrived. St. Pierre was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.



Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the SFPD Tip Line at (415) 575-4444 or to text a tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with "SFPD." People may remain anonymous.