SFPD offers $50,000 reward in fatal shooting of Marina District visitor in June
SAN FRANCISCO -- The San Francisco Police Department has authorized a $50,000 reward for information leading to the identification, arrest and conviction of the suspect or suspects responsible for a fatal shooting last June.
Police this week issued a news release about the shooting death of Samuel St. Pierre, 32, on June 19, 2022, and released photographs of St. Pierre and a suspect vehicle in the case. Police believe St. Pierre was visiting the city at the time and did not know his killer.
Police said officers responded to a report of the shooting at 10:35 p.m. on June 19 in the city's Marina District, near the intersection of Alhambra and Scott streets. The suspect or suspects fled the scene in a gray 2014-2016 Jeep Grand Cherokee Limited SUV.
Upon arrival, officers found St. Pierre suffering from a gunshot wound and they provided aid until paramedics arrived. St. Pierre was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the SFPD Tip Line at (415) 575-4444 or to text a tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with "SFPD." People may remain anonymous.
