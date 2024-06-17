50 acre fire burning in Colusa County; northernly winds a concern

Colusa County vegetation fire burns 50 acres Colusa County vegetation fire burns 50 acres 00:23

COLUSA COUNTY – Firefighters are battling a vegetation fire in Colusa County that has already grown to 50 acres on Monday.

Cal Fire says the incident is near Sites Lodoga Road and Stone Corral Avenue, in the general area of the community of Colusa.

A strike team with Cal Fire was already positioned in the area, officials say, due to the wind risk on Monday that prompted Red Flag Warnings up and down the Sacramento Valley.

Four aircraft along with the strike team are battling the fire.

No evacuation orders have been issued at this time, with Cal Fire noting that the fire is burning in an extremely rural area.