5.0-magnitude earthquake rattles Shasta County near Fall River Mills

SHASTA COUNTY - A magnitude-5.0 earthquake struck Shasta County Friday morning.

According to USGS, the earthquake happened at 10:24 a.m. 7.4 miles west/southwest of Fall River Mills. Approximately 21 minutes later, an aftershock measuring 2.5 was felt 10 km west/southwest of Fall River Mills.

Fall River Mills is 167 miles almost straight north of Sacramento.

This is a developing story.