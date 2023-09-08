5.0-magnitude earthquake rattles Shasta County near Fall River Mills
SHASTA COUNTY - A magnitude-5.0 earthquake struck Shasta County Friday morning.
According to USGS, the earthquake happened at 10:24 a.m. 7.4 miles west/southwest of Fall River Mills. Approximately 21 minutes later, an aftershock measuring 2.5 was felt 10 km west/southwest of Fall River Mills.
Fall River Mills is 167 miles almost straight north of Sacramento.
This is a developing story.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.