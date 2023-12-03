49ers roll over Eagles 42-19 in heated rematch

PHILADELPHIA -- The San Francisco 49ers talked the talk all offseason and backed it up with a convincing 42-19 victory over the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. Deebo Samuel -- the leader of the trash talking brigade -- scored three touchdowns in the blowout victory, two receiving and one rushing and en route to 138 all-purpose yards.

Samuel touched the ball just seven times in the victory (19.7 yards per touch), three of which ended up in the end zone. He broke the game open with a 48-yard touchdown reception from Brock Purdy in the third quarter to give San Francisco a 28-13 lead, a play which Samuel just stood in the end zone after Nicholas Morrow failed to wrap him up well before he scored. That was the second of his two touchdowns in the third quarter, the first a 12-yard rushing score to put San Francisco up 21-6.

The 49ers scored touchdowns on six consecutive drives, the longest streak for any team this season. They had -6 yards after the first two drives than ran 47 plays for 452 yards -- an average of 9.6 yards per play. Brock Purdy threw four touchdown passes in the win, the final one to Samuel for 46 yards to put the exclamation point on a convincing victory.

The Eagles trailed at halftime and by double digits for the fifth consecutive game, but couldn't overcome this deficit in this one. Jalen Hurts ended up leaving the game late in the third quarter after being evaluated for a concussion. Hurts would eventually return, throwing a touchdown pass to DeVonta Smith with 5:33 remaining in the game to cut the deficit to 35-19 (Eagles failed on two-point conversion).

Will be expanded