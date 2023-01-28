49ers faithful give sendoff to the team ahead of NFC Championship

SANTA CLARA - The 49ers left for Philadelphia Friday afternoon as they gear up for the NFC Championship Game against the Eagles this Sunday. Some fans waited for hours outside Levi's Stadium to cheer on their favorite team and show their love with a proper sendoff.

Carlos Gonzalez and his family showed up early to Levi's Stadium to cheer on their Niners.

"Oh, it's so important so they see we're out here," said Gonzalez. "It gives them a little boost and gives them some more confidence that we're really out here for them."

Gonzalez brought his children -- who are already Niners fans -- to the sendoff. Many of his family members also came out to Levi's Stadium, showing their pride with red and gold.

"So they know that we're out here faithful on the bus everywhere the families with them," said Anthony Lerma, another fan at the event "They feel us from the game every Sunday. Every Sunday they feel us with them, the Faithful."

"I love them so much I can't even think about it!" said Anthony's son Aiden, sporting Niners gear just like his father.

Then, it was time. The Niners walked onto their bus, leaving Levi's Stadium. The moment fans had been waiting for finally arrived. The Niners drove by faithful fans on their way to Philadelphia. Fans waved 49ers flags, screamed and honked their horns as the buses drove by them.

"We feel real good," said Gonzalez. "We ain't even worried about it. The Eagles better be worried about it. That's all I know."