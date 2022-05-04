49ers to play in Mexico City's Estadio Azteca in Monday night matchup vs. Arizona

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) -- The National Football League's lineup of international games for the 2022 season will include a San Francisco 49ers vs. Arizona Cardinals Monday night matchup at Estadio Azteca in Mexico City, the league announced Tuesday.

The game is scheduled for November 21 and will be treated as a home game for the Cardinals; one of five NFL games played overseas in 2022. It will also be the first NFL game in Mexico since 2019.

While the league won't be releasing the full 2022 schedule until May, it did release the schedule of the five international games, which also includes the first-ever regular-season game in Germany on November 13 between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Seattle Seahawks.

Three other games will be played in London: Minnesota Vikings vs. New Orleans Saints on October 2, New York Giants vs. Green Bay Packers on October 9, and Denver Broncos vs. Jacksonville Jaguars on October 30.

The 49ers-Cardinals game is a rematch of the league's first-ever international regular-season game in 2005 between the two teams, which was also held in Estadio Azteca. The game drew the NFL's highest game attendance at the time with 103,467 spectators.

15 years ago today, the @49ers and @AZCardinals played the first-ever international regular season game in Mexico City. @nflmx (Oct. 2, 2005) pic.twitter.com/y1KcitKDlt — NFL Throwback (@nflthrowback) October 2, 2020

The 49ers have played two other regular-season games overseas; both of them in London's Wembley Stadium in 2010 and 2013.