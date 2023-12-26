Brock Purdy's nightmare on Christmas puts MVP chances into question

Brock Purdy's storybook ride from final pick of the 2022 draft to most efficient quarterback in the NFL has featured very few on-field struggles.

That's what made his four-interception performance in one of the most highly anticipated games of the season so glaring. How Purdy bounces back from the 33-19 loss to the Baltimore Ravens on Monday night will go a long way in determining how successful this season will ultimately be for the 49ers.

"I think it's unbelievable how he's played for the past two years," defensive end Nick Bosa said. "Just being a young rookie last year, it seems like he's immortal out there. But no one is immortal. He's responded from not his best performance before and I think he will do that again."

Purdy's night got off to a bad start when he didn't see safety Kyle Hamilton and threw an interception in the end zone on the first drive of the game for San Francisco (11-4).

A deflected pass off a cornerback blitz led to his second turnover and then a questionable decision to throw across his body over the middle on a play that already had a penalty on San Francisco led to the third interception.

He was then hit on a pass that was intercepted on the second drive of the third quarter, essentially sealing San Francisco's fate.

"I just think the fact he's played this long and never had a game like this is pretty unusual," coach Kyle Shanahan said. "I think that's the reality of the NFL. I'm not saying it's bound to happen, but I wish he didn't have as many picks. But like I said, I think one of them was one he'd really liked to have back. The other three I think were unfortunate."

It was by far the worst game of Purdy's 23 career starts in the regular season and playoffs. He had been on a near record-setting pace this season before the setback against one of the NFL's top defenses.

Purdy had been picked as a favorite by many to win the NFL MVP award this season, but Monday's setback may have jeopardized his chances with Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson pulling ahead after his team's dominant victory. Purdy's teammate, 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey is also in the running.

But the loss doesn't have to be crushing for San Francisco. The Niners can still clinch the No. 1 seed and a first-round bye with wins over Washington and the Rams the next two weeks.

"It's easy to be riding the high and thinking you're the man when things are going well, winning games and all that kind of stuff, and you don't really see a whole lot of adversity in some games," Purdy said. "This is the reality of the NFL."

WHAT'S WORKING

Christian McCaffrey. While there were plenty of struggles on Monday night, McCaffrey delivered once again. He rushed for 103 yards on 14 carries and added six catches for 28 yards. McCaffrey moved into a tie for the NFL lead with Raheem Mostert with his 21st touchdown and leads the NFL with 1,932 yards from scrimmage. McCaffrey set a franchise record with his eighth straight game with at least 100 yards from scrimmage.

WHAT NEEDS HELP

Penalties. San Francisco was penalized 10 times for 102 yards — their second-most penalty yards in a game this season. Several of those infractions contributed directly to Baltimore scores. Safety Tashaun Gipson was called for a face mask and pass interference on the Ravens' first TD drive, Ambry Thomas got called for holding on a field-goal drive later in the second quarter and punter Mitch Wishnowsky committed a late hit early in the third quarter to lead to a TD drive starting on the San Francisco 44.

STOCK UP

CB Jason Verrett. His play in his first game of the season wasn't great but getting back on the field was the main accomplishment. Verrett hadn't played a game since tearing his ACL in Week 1 of the 2021 season for San Francisco. He then missed all of last season with an Achilles tendon injury and has managed to play more than one game in a season only once since 2017 because of a long series of injuries. He played just five snaps on Monday and allowed a TD to Nelson Agholor.

STOCK DOWN

Offensive line. The Niners lost starters Trent Williams and Aaron Banks to injuries in the second half and struggled to protect Purdy. San Francisco allowed pressures on 47% of drop-backs for Purdy and Sam Darnold, according to Pro Football Focus. Colton McKivitz allowed nine pressures and Spencer Burford allowed four on 24 pass block snaps after being forced to play tackle for the first time in his career.

INJURIES

Shanahan had no update on the status of three offensive linemen who left the game with injuries: Williams (groin), Banks (toe) and T Jaylon Moore (concussion). ... LB Oren Burks (knee), RB Elijah Mitchell (knee) and TE Ross Dwelley (ankle) are expected to return to practice this week. ... The status of DT Arik Armstead (foot, knee) and WR Jauan Jennings (concussion) remains in doubt this week.

KEY NUMBER

65.2 — The big question hanging over Purdy is his ability to lead a team from behind. Purdy has struggled doing that season and that happened again on Monday night. Purdy is 37 for 63 for 554 yards, two TDs, five interceptions and a 65.2 passer rating when trailing in the second half.

NEXT STEPS

San Francisco visits Washington on Sunday.