49ers back-up QB Sam Darnold heads to Vikings, AP sources say

The Minnesota Vikings stayed aggressive in free agency by adding Brock Purdy's back-up and 2018 third overall draft pick Sam Darnold as a temporary replacement at quarterback.

Darnold, who played last season for San Francisco, will get a one-year, $10 million deal, a second person with knowledge of that contract told the AP.

Additionally, Green Bay running back Aaron Jones -- who was released Monday by the Packers after they landed 2022 All-Pro Josh Jacobs -- is getting a one-year, $7 million contract with their biggest rival, agent Drew Rosenhaus told The Associated Press. The Vikings also agreed to sign kicker John Parker Romo, according to a third person with knowledge of that deal.

All three people spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the contracts had not yet been finalized. The signing period opens Wednesday.

As Cousins agreed to leave Minnesota for Atlanta on Monday in a busy opening to the NFL 's negotiation window, the Vikings swiftly addressed their defense by agreeing to contracts with edge rushers Jonathan Greenard and Andrew Van Ginkel and inside linebacker Blake Cashman.

Then they pivoted to offense.

Darnold went just 13-25 as a starter for the New York Jets after they selected him out of Southern California. He was traded to Carolina in 2021 and missed most of the 2022 season with the Panthers because of a sprained ankle. After becoming a free agent last year, he signed with the 49ers as a backup to Brock Purdy.

The 26-year-old Darnold has thrown for 63 touchdowns and 56 interceptions in 66 games with a completion rate of 59.7 percent. With the Jets, he was a teammate of Josh McCown, who was recently hired as Minnesota's quarterbacks coach.

Darnold becomes the presumptive starter for the Vikings, who still have 2023 fifth-round pick Jaren Hall and veteran Nick Mullens under contract. They almost certainly will draft another quarterback next month, owning the 11th overall pick in the first round and assessing a deep class at the vital position.