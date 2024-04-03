Up to $30 million in cash stolen from Los Angeles building, making it largest heist in city's history

FBI, LAPD team up to solve the largest cash heist in LA history FBI, LAPD team up to solve the largest cash heist in LA history 02:12

The Los Angeles Police Department and FBI are investigating the theft of tens of millions of dollars in cash from a money storage facility in what appears to be the largest heist in LA history.

A law enforcement source familiar with the investigation confirms with CBS News that the heist took place at GardaWorld in Sylmar on Easter Sunday, with as much as $30 million stolen. The source says it appears to be a sophisticated operation.

The source told CBS News that burglars broke through the building's roof and gained access to the vault without triggering the facility's alarm system.

The business stores and handles large amounts of cash for other businesses, and the burglary was not discovered until Monday, when employees opened the vault.

"The LAPD and the FBI have a joint investigation into an alleged burglary that occurred on Sunday evening, March 31, 2024. No additional information related to the incident is being released," the agencies said in a joint statement.

No arrests have been made yet and a manhunt is underway for the those responsible.

The other largest Los Angeles heist on record is in 1997, when six men robbed the Dunbar Armored facility of $18.9 million.

The GardaWorld theft comes nearly two years after $100 million worth of jewels were taken from a Brink's semi truck at a truck stop off the 5 Freeway near Castaic. The investigation into the Castaic heist is ongoing and no arrests made.