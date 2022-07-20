$10 million worth of jewelry stolen from Lancaster truck, FBI investigating

An estimated $10 million of jewelry and gems were taken from a Brink's truck in Lancaster prompting the Federal Bureau of investigation and local law enforcement agencies to continue an investigation Monday into the heist.

The theft happened early last Monday when the Brink's truck was taking the merchandise from the International Gem and Jewelry Show in San Mateo to another show at the Pasadena Convention Center.

Brink's released a statement after the crime occurred: "According to the information the customers provided to us before they shipped their items, the total value of the missing items is less than $10 million. We are working with law enforcement, and we will fully reimburse our customers for the value of their assets that were stolen, in accordance with the terms of our contract."

No suspect information has been released by the FBI.