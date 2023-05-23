3 men arrested with stolen merchandise after crashing stolen car in Petaluma

PETALUMA - Three men were arrested after allegedly stealing merchandise from a store in Petaluma and then crashing their stolen car into a building as they tried to flee from responding authorities on Sunday evening, police said.

Edwin Cannon, 21, of Santa Rosa, Juan Urquiaga, 27, of Santa Rosa, and Robert Arteaga, 33, of Cotati, were arrested after Petaluma police responded at 6:26 p.m. Sunday to a theft reported in progress at the Kohl's department store on North McDowell Boulevard.

The trio allegedly cut security devices off merchandise and fled with it. Urquiaga and Arteaga were found outside of the store with about $640 in stolen merchandise, while Cannon got into a SUV and tried to drive away before fleeing on foot and being taken into custody, police said.

The SUV was not put into the gear to park and continued slowly rolling across the parking lot before it struck a nearby business. No injuries were reported as a result, and investigators determined the SUV had been stolen Saturday from a rental company in Marin County, according to police.

All three were arrested on suspicion of shoplifting and conspiracy, while Urquiaga faces additional allegations of possessing burglary tools and drug paraphernalia and Cannon is accused of resisting arrest and possessing a stolen vehicle. All three were booked into Sonoma County Jail, police said.