3-alarm fire damages Pittsburg residential building

By Dave Pehling

An early morning fire on Sunday in Pittsburg seriously damaged a residential building on West Buchanan Road, according to fire officials.

The overnight fire at what appeared to be the the Woodland Hills apartment homes complex drew response from Contra Costa County Fire crews and went to three alarms before firefighters were able to knock it down.

Con Fire posted images of the response and the damage to structures on X just before 6 a.m. The fire appeared to have caused serious damage to the entire second floor of one unit and at least some significant damage to one room of a second unit.   

The post said crews would remain at the scene for a few hours to mop up. So far there is no word on the cause of the fire. There were no reports of any injuries by fire officials.

