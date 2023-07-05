3-acre fire ignited by fireworks near Shell Ridge in Walnut Creek

WALNUT CREEK -- Contra Costa Fire are at the scene of a 3-acre fire near Shell Ridge in Walnut Creek, Con Fire spokesperson Steve Hill said at 9:50 p.m. Tuesday.

The blaze is in the area of 1900 Whitecliff Way and "has the potential to become a dangerous fire," said Hill.

The area is in the more rural residential neighborhood north of Rudgear Estates and not far from the Rockspring Place Trail.

No evacuations have been ordered at this time, but Hill said that some residents in the area are evacuating on their own.

Cal Fire has been called in to assist, Hill said. Residents in the area can monitor possible evacuations by going to CWSalerts.com.

At around 10:17 p.m., ConFire said forward progress was stopped at the fire. Multiple crews are working to contain it. There are no structures threatened, ConFire officials said.

Forward progress is reported stopped on the Whitecliff, WC fire and multiple crews are working to contain it. There are no structures threatened & no evacuations needed. Please continue to avoid the area for lengthy mop up. #confire4th pic.twitter.com/d5lxBjIGFf — Con Fire PIO (@ContraCostaFire) July 5, 2023

Residents were asked to continue to avoid the area for lengthy mop up.