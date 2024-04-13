3.8 magnitude earthquake strikes near Borrego Springs, not far from Coachella music festival

A 3.8 magnitude earthquake struck near Borrego Springs in the Southern California desert Saturday morning, near where thousands of fans had gathered for the first weekend of the Coachella music festival.

The 9:08 a.m. temblor's epicenter was 8 miles northeast of the Borrego Springs area, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The quake's epicenter appeared 60 miles away from the Coachella festival site.

The USGS map detecting where the quake was felt indicates people attending the music festival or staying nearby may have experienced light shaking. There were no reports of injury or damage.

The 2024 Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival is on its second day Saturday, with the venue opening around 1 p.m.

Tyler, The Creator will be the Saturday headliner both weekends of the two-weekend festival. He performs at 11:40 p.m., with No Doubt taking the stage earlier at 9:25 p.m.

Other performers on the slate Saturday are Ice Spice, Sublime, Blur, JUNGLE, Dom Dolla, Bleachers and Kevin Kaarl.

The performances can be seen on the Coachella channel on You Tube.

Mother Nature continues to batter the region with a windblown dust advisory lasting until 11 p.m. Sunday. The impacted areas include Indio, Palm Springs, Cathedral City, Palm Desert, La Quinta and Coachella.