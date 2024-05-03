Potent storm poised to bring significant rain, wind and chilly temps back to Bay Area

Nearly two months into spring, a potent storm was poised to bring significant rain, gusty winds, and chilly temperatures to the Bay Area on Saturday ahead of a warming trend, forecasters said.

The National Weather Service said the leading edge of the cold front would bring increased winds to the North Bay by Friday afternoon, with rain beginning early Saturday morning.

It's been about 3 weeks since our last good rain. When it rains after a long dry stretch, roads can become surprisingly slippery as accumulated oil floats above the water. Slow down and avoid using cruise control on wet roads Saturday. pic.twitter.com/0BUUoOzE5N — NWS Bay Area 🌉 (@NWSBayArea) May 3, 2024

Rain totals across the Bay Area were expected to be between half an inch to an inch, with some areas as much as 1.25 inches. The Weather Service said in an area forecast discussion that the amounts are unusual for May.

"While not a total wash-out, this is a significant amount for May, which has monthly normal rainfall pretty close to the expected amount from this one system," the Weather Service said.

The cold air mass accompanying the system will drop temperatures across the board, especially for inland areas. While Friday inland temperatures will be in the mid to upper 70s, a day later those same areas will have temperatures in the 50 or low 60s, the Weather Service said.

A high-pressure ridge will move in by Sunday and bring a return to a dry weather pattern and a gradual warming trend. Coastal areas could reach the low 70s and inland areas into the 80s by late next week, the Weather Service said.