Man wanted in connection with 2019 Tracy murder arrested in Mexico

A man wanted on suspicion of the death of a woman in Tracy in 2019 was arrested this week in Mexico and is awaiting extradition, police said.

Antonio Flores-Cuellar was detained Thursday by a U.S. Marshals Service apprehension team on suspicion of the killing of Andrea Cervantes on June 22, 2019.

At 10:52 p.m. that day, officers responded to a 911 call of a possible dead body inside an apartment at 158 W. Carlton Way.

Responding officers located 18-year-old Cervantes, who was dead. Police said that based on evidence located at the scene, detectives determined the woman was a victim of a homicide.

During the investigation, Flores-Cuellar, who was 41 at the time, was identified as the suspect in the killing.

Police said Flores-Cuellar and Cervantes knew each other.

Flores-Cuellar was booked into a jail in Mexico, police said.