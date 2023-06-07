2 suspects in fatal shooting of Jasper Wu face murder charges with gang enhancements

OAKLAND -- Two men accused in the deadly rolling gun battle on an Oakland freeway that killed a toddler boy in 2021 are facing murder charges, the Alameda County District Attorney announced.

In court documents filed Tuesday, 24-year-old Ivory Bivens and 22-year-old Trevor Green were charged with murder and special gang enhancements for the fatal shooting of 23-month-old Jasper Wu.

Jasper Wu freeway shooting suspects Ivory Wane Bivens and Trevor Green (L-R) Alameda County Sheriff's Office

Wu was in the back seat of a car with his family on I-880 in Oakland on November 6, 2021 when he was fatally shot by a stray bullet. Bivens and Green are accused of firing at another vehicle with an AR-15-style rifle during the gang-related gun battle.

According to the district attorney, evidence indicates Bivens and Green followed the car in which their target --Johnny Jackson -- was a passenger onto the highway. While firing at the vehicle Jackson was in, they shot and killed the toddler.

During a preliminary hearing last month, Alameda County Superior Court Judge Scott Patton ruled that Jackson was the victim of an ambush, though he has been charged with felony possession of a firearm. Patton upheld murder charges for Bivens and Green.

"We will continue to hold these men accountable for these serious charges that will likely land them behind bars for the rest of their lives," said Alameda County District Attorney Pamela Price said in the release.

The case has been a flashpoint of controversy, leading to protests both against District Attorney Price and in support of her. Earlier this year, she ordered her office to stop using gang and other enhancements to extend prison time unless staff got approval from a supervisor, which raised concerns over the charges the suspects in the Wu homicide would face.

If convicted, Bivens faces 265 years to life in prison. while Green faces 175 years to life in prison. Jackson faces a three-year prison term.