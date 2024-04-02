2 suspects arrested in triple shooting outside Safeway store in American Canyon

Watch: Scene of triple shooting in Safway parking lot in American Canyon

Two people were arrested after a shooting Monday that injured three people outside a supermarket in American Canyon, the Napa County Sheriff's Office confirmed Tuesday.

The shooting happened at about 4:30 p.m. Monday in the Safeway parking lot at W. American Canyon Road and Danrose Dr. just west of Highway 29. The Sheriff's Office originally said two men had been taken into custody following the shooting but no arrests had been made.

In a press statement Tuesday, the Sheriff's Office said investigators determined the incident started after an altercation, which escalated into gunfire. The three shooting victims were taken to the hospital and have not been released, the office said.

No bystanders or deputies were hurt.

One suspect was identified as 18-year-old Vallejo resident Christian Evans, arrested on attempted murder and other felony charges. In addition, a teenage boy from Vallejo was also arrested late Monday for attempted murder and felony possession of a concealable firearm by a minor.

Both suspects were being held without bail, the office said.

Any witnesses or anyone with information about the shooting was asked to contact Napa County Sheriff Detective Phillip Tieu at (707) 253-4591.