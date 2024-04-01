Shelter-in-place order lifted after shooting near American Canyon Safeway store

A shelter-in-place order that was issued for American Canyon residents in the area of W. American Canyon Rd. and Danrose Dr. has been lifted as police investigate a shooting at the Safeway store's gas station.

Napa County officials issued an alert shortly before 5 p.m. regarding police activity in the area of of the Safeway, asking people to avoid the area of Danrose Dr. and American Canyon Rd.

American Canyon shooting investigation KPIX

A short time later, American Canyon Police confirmed that officers were investigating a shooting in that area. No additional information was provided regarding the circumstances of the incident.

Aerial video from the scene showed a large section of the Safeway parking lot and the store's gas station was cordoned off with crime-scene tape.

The shelter-in-place order was lifted by American Canyon police at around 5:45 p.m.

This is a breaking news story. Additional information will be added as it is provided by authorities.