2 Romanian suspects arrested for using skimmers for identity theft in Morgan Hill

MORGAN HILL -- Police in Morgan Hill on Friday confirmed the recent arrest of two suspects from Romania who were allegedly using electronic skimming devices for the purpose of identity theft.

According to a press release, on Wednesday evening at around 8:50 p.m., a Morgan Hill Police Sergeant conducted a traffic stop on Condit Road of a vehicle that contained a driver and one passenger. Both suspects presented the sergeant with false identification, but they were later identified as 55-year-old Marcela Terezia-Pop, who was driving, and 29-year-old Ionut Calciu. Police also determined they were in the United States from Romania.

A search of the vehicle uncovered a skimming device along with USB devices, memory cards and numerous gift cards. The investigation determined that the suspects were using the skimming device to access identifying information from ATMs or similar machines and then transferring the stolen data to the USB and memory cards.

Terezia-Pop and Calciu were ultimately arrested and transported to the Santa Clara County Main Jail. They face charges of manufacturing false identification documents, possession of burglary tools, destruction of evidence and conspiracy.

Police did not say whether the two suspects were connected to a skimmer that was found at a Bank of America ATM earlier this month.



Though two suspects were arrested, police said this investigation into their case is ongoing. Anyone who may have information regarding the suspects is encouraged to contact Detective Tony Reis at: (669) 253-4988 or email Tony.Reis@morganhill.ca.gov.

Morgan Hill Police Department also reminded residents and visitors to be vigilant when using ATMs and gas pumps by inspecting the machines being used and concealing pin numbers.