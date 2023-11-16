2 arrested in connection with woman found dead in duffel bag in Golden Gate Park

SAN FRANCISCO -- Two people have been arrested in connection with a woman whose body was discovered stuffed into a duffel bag in Golden Gate Park in August, San Francisco police said Thursday.

Officers responded to the area of the park near Fulton and 22nd streets on Aug. 13 and located an unresponsive woman who was declared dead at the scene.

San Francisco police investigate the death of a woman whose body was found near Outside Lands festival venue in Golden Gate Park. KPIX

Her body was found at the north end of the park on a Sunday evening, just as the Outside Lands music festival was wrapping up. She was later identified as 37-year-old Kelly Koike, a San Francisco resident.

The county medical examiner initially ruled her death suspicious, so San Francisco homicide detectives took over the case. Police now say that the medical examiner later ruled the cause of death as "undetermined."

Police identified two suspects in the case, Alexander Madden, 26, and Emilia Beckhusen, 33. Both were arrested on Nov. 2. on suspicion of unlawful disposal of human remains and conspiracy.

While arrests have been made, this remains an open and active investigation, according to police. Anyone with information is asked to call the SFPD 24-hour tip line at (415) 575-4444 or text a tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD.