Crime

2 arrested in connection with fatal shooting last month in Lower Haight

/ CBS/Bay City News Service

SAN FRANCISCO – Two men have been arrested in connection with a fatal shooting last month in San Francisco's Lower Haight neighborhood, police said Friday.

A 20-year-old man died in the shooting reported at 9:16 p.m. in the 400 block of Rose Street. Officers arrived to find the man, who was taken to a hospital and succumbed to his injuries there, according to San Francisco police. His name was not immediately available.

Investigators identified two suspects in the case, Kameron Kaywood, 35, and Delvon Carter, 25, and obtained arrest warrants for them.

Officers learned on June 28 that Kaywood was in custody in Contra Costa County for an unrelated case and had the warrant detainer placed on him for the homicide. On Wednesday, officers located Carter in South San Francisco and arrested him without incident, police said.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the San Francisco police 24-hour tip line at (415) 575-4444 or to send a tip by text message to TIP411 with "SFPD" at the start of the message.

First published on July 21, 2023 / 1:50 PM

