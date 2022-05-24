2 arrested in connection with East Palo Alto fatal park shooting; homicide suspect still at large

EAST PALO ALTO -- Two people were arrested in connection with a deadly shooting at an East Palo Alto park last week, although the suspected shooter was still at large, police said.

The May 17 shooting killed one person and injured three others at Jack Farrell Park, which was filled with families and children at the time. The deceased victim was identified as a cousin of Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams.

East Palo Alto police said Tuesday the two suspects arrested were on outstanding warrants. Neither was considered the homicide suspect, police said.

The investigation has determined the shooting involved two groups of people shooting at each other in front of a large number of witnesses; nevertheless, police said there were few people who have come forward with information.

The group Mothers Against Murder was offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the shooting suspect. Anyone with information on the incident was urged to contact East Palo Alto police at 650-409-6792 or at epa@tipnow.org.