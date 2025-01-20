2-alarm fire burns home in Petaluma

A two-alarm fire significantly damaged two structures in East Petaluma Monday morning, authorities said.

The fire was reported about 11:35 a.m. in the 1400 block of Petaluma Boulevard, Petaluma Fire Marshal Jessica Power said.

Multiple fire agencies responded to a blaze in Petaluma on Jan. 20, 2025. Three people were displaced, two buildings red tagged, but no one was injured. Petaluma Fire Department/Bay City News

The call was quickly updated to a two-alarms in what appeared to be an old Victorian-style house on the block and drew multiple fire engines and ambulances, reported the Petaluma Argus-Courier.

Firefighters from the Petaluma Fire Department were joined by the Gold Ridge, Rancho Adobe and Sonoma Valley fire districts, as well as the Santa Rosa Fire Department.

The fire took approximately 40 minutes to suppress due to the building's age, construction type, and the impact of local winds, Petaluma Fire said. Crews conducted multiple searches to confirm that all residents were accounted for.

Firefighters remained on-site for several hours into the evening to ensure complete extinguishment and address potential hotspots.

The property includes two structures with a total of three residents who are now displaced. The number of animals affected remains unclear at this time, the fire department said.

Although the fire only occurred in one of the structures, the Building Department placed a "red tag" on both structures due to damage to both.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. No one was injured.

Bay City News contributed to this story.