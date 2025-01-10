19-year-old Morgan Hill man arrested for alleged child sexual assault, child pornography

A young Morgan Hill man was arrested for suspicion of child sexual assault and possession of child pornography, police said Thursday.

In a press statement, Morgan Hill police said the department received information on December 30 that 19-year-old Ashton Correa had child pornography in his possession. An investigation revealed Correa possessed hundreds of images and videos of child sexual abuse material, police said.

Detectives also found evidence suggesting Correa had sexually assaulted a child under his care, police said. Correa was arrested and booked on December 30 into the Santa Clara County Main Jail on charges related to child sexual assault and possession of child pornography.

Ashton Correa Santa Clara County Sheriff's Office

Correa was being held without bail. Jail records indicated his preliminary court appearance was scheduled for Friday morning.

Anyone who may have information about this case or similar cases was encouraged to contact Detective Kira Patton at: (669) 253-4968 or email at Kira.Patton@morganhill.ca.gov

Information can also be given anonymously at: https://www.morganhill.ca.gov/FormCenter/Police-14/Morgan-Hill-Crime-Stoppers-88 or 1-800-222-TIPS.

