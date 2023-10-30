Watch CBS News
1 killed, 1 injured in deadly collision with semi truck on Silverado Trail in Napa

By Dave Pehling

/ CBS San Francisco

NAPA -- Authorities confirmed that one person died and a second was injured Monday morning after a car collided with a semi truck on the Silverado Trail in Napa.

The Calfire LNU Twitter account posted that units responded to a traffic collision near the 5300 block of Silverado Trail in Napa. According to CHP, dispatch received a call regarding the crash involving a white Toyota Camry and a semi track at around 9:30 a.m. Monday morning. 

Authorities said one patient required extrication after being trapped inside the heavily damaged car. The Napa County Sheriff later confirmed that one person died in the crash. The second victim sustained moderate injuries.

Silverado Trail was closed from Yountville Cross Road to Oak Knoll Ave until around 1:22 p.m., according to authorities.

The victim who died in the collision has not been identified.

First published on October 30, 2023 / 2:29 PM

