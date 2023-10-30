1 killed, 1 injured in deadly collision with semi truck on Silverado Trail in Napa

NAPA -- Authorities confirmed that one person died and a second was injured Monday morning after a car collided with a semi truck on the Silverado Trail in Napa.

The Calfire LNU Twitter account posted that units responded to a traffic collision near the 5300 block of Silverado Trail in Napa. According to CHP, dispatch received a call regarding the crash involving a white Toyota Camry and a semi track at around 9:30 a.m. Monday morning.

CAL FIRE/Napa County Fire, CHP & AMR responded to a traffic collision near the 5300 block of Silverado Trail in Napa this morning. One patient required extrication. Silverado Trail is closed from Yountville Cross Road to Oak Knoll Ave until further notice. pic.twitter.com/Ligy7vanwo — CAL FIRE LNU (@CALFIRELNU) October 30, 2023

Authorities said one patient required extrication after being trapped inside the heavily damaged car. The Napa County Sheriff later confirmed that one person died in the crash. The second victim sustained moderate injuries.

Silverado Trail was closed from Yountville Cross Road to Oak Knoll Ave until around 1:22 p.m., according to authorities.

The victim who died in the collision has not been identified.