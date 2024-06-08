Watch CBS News
1 dead, 5 injured in Wine Country head-on crash near Yountville

CBS/Bay City News Service

YOUNTVILLE -- One person was killed and five were injured Saturday afternoon in a head-on collision east of Yountville, the California Highway Patrol said. The driver of one vehicle fled.

The collision occurred about 4:20 p.m. in front of Silverado Vineyards at 6121 Silverado Trail, between Oak Knoll and Yountville Cross Road, the CHP said.

One vehicle with four people was southbound on Silverado Trail and crossed into the northbound lane where it struck an oncoming vehicle with two aboard, Officer Marc Renspurger said.

The driver of the southbound vehicle left the scene on foot and was being sought, he said.

June 8, 2024

Bay City News Service contributed to this report.

