Report: Bed Bath & Beyond is preparing for bankruptcy: The best online clearance deals to shop now

By Carolin Lehmann

bed-bath-beyond-closing.jpg
A Bed Bath & Beyond store in Burbank, CA holds a liquidation sale in January 2023. Fox Van Allen

Bed Bath & Beyond is approaching bankruptcy. According to a Reuters exclusive, the home goods retailer is prepared to seek bankruptcy protection and hire a liquidator to help it close more stores as early as this week. That means liquidation sales could begin in stores this weekend unless a last-minute buyer is found for the struggling company.

That's bad news for Bed Bath & Beyond, but good news for shoppers: There are plenty of great clearance deals at Bed Bath and Beyond now, with more likely to come soon. It's definitely worth shopping the Bed Bath & Beyond digital clearance sale.

Top products in this article

See all Bed Bath & Beyond clearance sale deals:

Shop Bed Bath & Beyond clearance

Best Bed Bath & Beyond clearance deals

Below, the best clearance deals we've found at Bed Bath & Beyond. You don't need to head to your local store to get these deals -- you can order it all online. (In-store pickup is available for certain items.)

Everhome glass apothecary canister: $10

everhome-glass-apothecary-canister.jpg
Bed Bath & Beyond

This simple glass apothecary canister makes a great functional and decorative addition to your kitchen or bathroom. They're marked down 60% at Bed Bath & Beyond now.

Says one reviewer: "I love this glass dish! So many different ways to use it, really: makeup, keys, soaps etc. It is super sturdy and heavy, so it's not going to slip off the counter like others I have purchased. Solid container for sure!"

Everhome glass apothecary canister, $10 (reduced from $25)

$10 at Bed Bath & Beyond

Women's faux suede fur memory foam slippers: $19

faux-suede-memory-foam-slipper.jpg
Bed Bath & Beyond

These slip-on boot-shaped slippers are super comfy thanks to their memory foam construction. They're machine washable, too.

Says one reviewer: "Very soft, comfortable and good quality. Definitely my fav indoor slippers."

Women's faux suede fur memory foam slippers, $19 (reduced from $25)

$19 at Bed Bath & Beyond

3-piece pinstripe comforter set: $51

pinstripe-comforter-set.jpg
Bed Bath and Beyond

Make over your bedroom on the cheap with this pinstriped comforter set on clearance now. The full/queen set includes a 92" x 96" comforter and two 20" x 26" standard pillow shams. The king set includes a 110" x 96" comforter and two 20" x 36" king pillow shams. Made of 60% linen, 40% cotton (front), 100% cotton (reverse).

Studio 3B 3-piece pinstripe comforter set (full/queen), $51 (reduced from $170)

$51 at Bed Bath & Beyond

Studio 3B 3-piece pinstripe comforter set (king), $57 (reduced from $190)

$57 at Bed Bath & Beyond

Noritake ColorTrio Coupe 4-piece place setting: $40

noritake-colortrio-4-piece-place-setting.jpg
Bed Bath and Beyond

Bring some flair to dinnertime with this 4-piece place setting by Noritake. Includes four 11" dinner plates, four 8.25" salad plates, four 7" cereal bowls and four 12-ounce mugs. Microwave- and dishwasher-safe.

"I love this set!" raves one reviewer. "It's sturdy, but not too heavy. You can tell that it's a quality product and the color is perfect!"

Noritake ColorTrio Coupe 4-piece place setting, $40 (reduced from $50)

$40 at Bed Bath & Beyond

Linen/Cotton 3-Piece quilt set: $85

3-piece-cotton-quilt-set.jpg
Bed Bath and Beyond

This bedding set, available in full/queen, includes a 88" x 92" quilt and two 20" x 26" standard pillow shams. Rated 4.2 stars.

Linen/cotton 3-piece quilt set, $85 (reduced from $170)

$85 at Bed Bath & Beyond

Keurig K-Duo Plus: $200

Keurig K-Duo Plus
Bed Bath and Beyond

This Keurig makes both single-serve coffee and carafes. It lets you pick your coffee's brew strength and you can choose where to place its water reservoir to optimize counter space.

Keurig K-Duo Plus, $200 (reduced from $230)

$200 at Bed Bath and Beyond

More Bed Bath & Beyond online clearance deals

Be sure to check out these other Bed Bath and Beyond clearance deals, available while supplies last.

First published on January 31, 2023 / 11:58 AM

