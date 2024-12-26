What happens to retail theft ringleaders? | Tough-on-crime Proposition 36 In the lead-up to the election, the governor and attorney general publicized statewide organized retail theft arrests, but what the press releases didn't say is what happens to the retail theft ring leaders after the arrests. No one could tell us how many of those people arrested for organized retail theft were actually sentenced let alone how many went to jail, received treatment or reoffended. It turned out no one was keeping track. So we tracked down a few ourselves.