Playing politics with Alexandra Capelouto's memory | California's fentanyl fight This year, CalMatters’ new Digital Democracy Database gave us the tools to analyze hundreds of thousands of votes and dozens of hours of legislative hearings in ways that simply weren’t possible before. But it was Alexandra’s Law that gave us a case study exposing California’s supermajority politics at its best, or worst, depending on who you ask. If you ask Alexandra’s parents, they’ll tell you lawmakers used their daughter as a political pawn.