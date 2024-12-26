Cesar's story and the reality of California retail theft | Tough-on-crime Proposition 36 Voters went on to pass California's tougher-on-crime Proposition 36 with the largest margin of any measure on the ballot, which highlighted a bit of a disconnect between state lawmakers and the people they represent. It’s official name is The Homelessness, Drug Addiction, and Theft Reduction Act — three issues that supporters believe are intertwined. We begin at the intersection of addiction and homelessness with Cesar’s story before looking at the reality of statewide retail theft.