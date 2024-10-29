Yuba College football season in jeopardy after coach resigns

MARYSVILLE — Yuba College in Marysville has no head football coach, and now the rest of the season could be in jeopardy.

With just three games left in the season, there's a chance the stands could be empty and the team will have to forfeit.

We confirmed the resignation with a staff member, but the nature of the resignation is unclear. The district said in a statement:

"This is an internal personnel matter. The Yuba Community College District takes the allegations seriously and we are taking appropriate actions. For that reason, we cannot provide any further comment."

It's unclear what exactly the allegations are. The former coach couldn't be reached. The athletic department didn't want to talk either. It's also unclear whether the school is considering hiring an interim coach.

This week is a bye week. The football team doesn't have a game to play, but instead, they'll be discussing how to move forward.

As of now, Yuba College's next football game is scheduled for November 9 against the College of the Siskiyous. That is an away game in the town of Weed.