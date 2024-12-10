Sutter County courthouse in Yuba City evacuated over potential bomb threat

YUBA CITY – All court sessions were canceled on Tuesday after a potential bomb threat at the Sutter County Superior Courthouse.

Several notes were found, the Sutter County Sheriff's Office says. One was found in the courthouse, while the others were found at the county administrator's office and the Sutter County detective's office.

The Sutter County Sheriff's Office gave an evacuation order for the area near Civic Center Boulevard and Poole Avenue. People within 1/4 of a mile of the courthouse building were asked to leave, the sheriff's office says.

Bomb squads from Sacramento and Butte counties responded to help with the investigation.

A little after 11 a.m., the Sutter County Sheriff's Office announced that the buildings had been cleared and the evacuation order was now lifted.

The Yuba City Police Department Support Services building was among the places affected by the evacuation order. The building will be closed for the rest of the day, police say, but 911 service will not be impacted.

Jurors are being urged to call (530) 822-3307 for information regarding the situation.

EVACUATION ORDER: Civic Center Blvd & Poole Ave are CLOSED. If you are in the area - LEAVE IMMEDIATELY. Posted by Sutter County Sheriff's Office on Tuesday, December 10, 2024

No specific details about the threat have been released.