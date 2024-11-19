School bus involved in Yuba City crash, 7 students taken to hospital as a precaution

YUBA CITY – Several students have been taken to the hospital after a school bus was involved in a crash in Yuba City on Tuesday morning.

The crash happened near S. Walton Avenue and Cherry Street.

A school bus and an SUV were involved in the crash, but it's unclear what led up to the incident.

Scene of the crash. CHP Yuba-Sutter

California Highway Patrol says seven students who were on the bus have been taken to the hospital as a precaution. No major injuries have been reported, however.

No injuries were reported by the three people who were in the SUV, officers say.