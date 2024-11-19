Watch CBS News
Local News

School bus involved in Yuba City crash, 7 students taken to hospital as a precaution

By Cecilio Padilla

/ CBS Sacramento

CBS News Live
CBS News Sacramento Live

YUBA CITY – Several students have been taken to the hospital after a school bus was involved in a crash in Yuba City on Tuesday morning.

The crash happened near S. Walton Avenue and Cherry Street.

A school bus and an SUV were involved in the crash, but it's unclear what led up to the incident.

yuba-city-bus-crash.jpg
Scene of the crash. CHP Yuba-Sutter

California Highway Patrol says seven students who were on the bus have been taken to the hospital as a precaution. No major injuries have been reported, however.

No injuries were reported by the three people who were in the SUV, officers say. 

Cecilio Padilla

Cecilio Padilla is a digital producer for CBS Sacramento and a Sacramento-area native who has been covering Northern California for more than a decade.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.