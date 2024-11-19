School bus involved in Yuba City crash, 7 students taken to hospital as a precaution
YUBA CITY – Several students have been taken to the hospital after a school bus was involved in a crash in Yuba City on Tuesday morning.
The crash happened near S. Walton Avenue and Cherry Street.
A school bus and an SUV were involved in the crash, but it's unclear what led up to the incident.
California Highway Patrol says seven students who were on the bus have been taken to the hospital as a precaution. No major injuries have been reported, however.
No injuries were reported by the three people who were in the SUV, officers say.