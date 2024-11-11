Young woman killed hours after uncle's funeral in Stockton, family demands justice

STOCKTON -- On the day a Stockton family gathered to lay their Uncle Jamie to rest, just hours later, they would be mourning the senseless loss of another loved one.

Jeanessa Williams, 22 Williams family

Stockton native Jeanessa Williams, 22, was in town from Texas for the funeral and was staying at the Red Roof Inn on West Fremont Street.

Stockton police said that just after 8:45 p.m. Saturday at the motel, Williams was shot and killed by a suspect who is still on the run. The homicide was one of two reported in Stockton that night.

CBS13 sat down with Williams' cousin, aunt and grandmother on Monday — they asked that their identities be concealed as the person responsible for her death has not yet been arrested.

"With our uncle, even that death had everyone by surprise, in shambles. This is two major losses that we took. They both were dear to us," Williams' cousin said. "She drove from Texas just to see her uncle put to rest and this was the end of that."

Williams spent her final day surrounded by family, celebrating the life of their beloved uncle by dancing, laughing and cherishing their time together.

No one knew it would be their last time all together.

"She was supposed to meet back up with her sister that night. They had just left her five minutes prior. She went back to grab something [and] was supposed to head back to her. She started calling her after she didn't hear from her for a while and there was no answer," Williams' cousin said. "Finally, someone answered and was just like, 'Your sister got shot. We are going to the hospital.' "

The family says they will always remember her bright smile and can still hear WIlliams' contagious laugh.

"She just loved life. She did not take life for granted." Williams' cousin said. "She enjoyed every moment of it. For her to be taken away the way she did? We don't understand it."

Her family has no idea why this happened and is desperate for answers.

"She was not a negative person at all — no confrontations, no arguments, nothing. Just always positive. Just wanted to be around everybody," Williams' aunt said.

They think it could have been a robbery gone wrong, but Stockton Police have not yet released any suspect description or a motive for the killing.

"She's supposed to be here. It was not her time to go," said Williams' cousin through tears.

"I don't know how I'm going to get through this. I feel for her mother and father. They're tore up right now," William's grandmother said.

Williams' apparent murder marks Stockton's 44th homicide so far in 2024. Of those, 20 cases have not yet seen an arrest made — that's 45% of the city's homicides.

Williams' family says she dreamed of being a mother one day. They find comfort that even on her final day, her final moments were spent with her family.

Jeanessa Williams (left) with her family hours before she was killed Williams family

They pray that the person responsible will be held accountable, urging anyone who knows anything to speak out.

"Our family has been through enough. We just want answers. We want justice for her. She deserves it," Williams' cousin said.

"Please come forward if you know anything. Do the right thing. I know I would," Williams' grandmother said.

Last year, Stockton recorded 45 homicides in total. This year, at 44, the city is just one homicide shy of that number with seven weeks left in the year.

Stockton police, encouraged by the recent passage of Measure N, are working to address understaffing, needing to fill around 70 open jobs so they can proactively be out in the community more and hopefully prevent violent crimes like these from happening in the first place.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Stockton Police Department. Tips can be given anonymously.