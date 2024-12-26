Crash in southern Yolo County leaves 1 dead

YOLO COUNTY – A driver has died after crashing in rural Yolo County south of Davis on the morning after Christmas.

California Highway Patrol says, just after 10:30 a.m. Thursday, officers started getting calls about a crash on County Road 152 near Levee Road.

First responders found that a vehicle had crashed out of control into a fence – overturning the vehicle and ejecting the driver. The driver suffered fatal injuries, CHP says.

The name of the driver who died has not been released by authorities. No other details about the vehicle involved, other than that it was a Lexus, have been released.

Investigators are looking into whether drugs or alcohol were factors in the crash.

The area where the crash occurred is near the community of Yolano, right next to the Yolo and Solano county border.