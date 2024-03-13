Watch CBS News
Wrong-way driver crashes into CHP officers on Sacramento-area freeway

By Richard Ramos

CBS Sacramento

DAVIS — Two California Highway Patrol officers were injured when a wrong-way driver crashed into their vehicle on a Davis freeway, authorities said Wednesday.

Woodland's CHP division said the officers were in the same patrol car and had just finished a traffic stop at around 3 p.m. in the eastbound lanes of Interstate 80, west of Mace Boulevard.

A wrong-way driver headed toward them and crashed into the patrol vehicle as it was still sitting along the shoulder of the freeway.

Both officers suffered minor-to-moderate injuries while the wrong-way driver suffered minor injuries, the CHP said.

It was not yet clear why the driver was in the wrong lanes and whether or not DUI was a factor.

The number 3 lane of I-80 west of Mace Boulevard was expected to be closed for some time.

This collision was the second Sacramento-area crash of the day involving a CHP vehicle. On Highway 99 in south Sacramento, three vehicles, including a CHP car, were in a crash. Minor injuries were reported, but no one was hospitalized in that crash.

Richard Ramos

First published on March 13, 2024 / 5:43 PM PDT

