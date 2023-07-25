Watch CBS News
Worker found dead in farm cold-storage unit in Courtland

By CBS13 Staff

/ CBS Sacramento

COURTLAND - One person is dead after being poisoned by ammonia at a farm in Courtland.

The incident happened at a cold-storage unit at a farm in Courtland. The Sacramento Fire Department says their hazmat team responded and found the person inside.

Officials have not said how ammonia was released into the air.

Courland is located along the Sacramento River about 17 miles south of Sacramento.

